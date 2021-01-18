Council approves amendments to Morinville’s Election Bylaw

by Colin Smith

At its January 12 regular meeting Town Council passed amendments to Morinville’s Election Bylaw to that will come into effect for the vote scheduled for October 18, 2021.

In-person debit and credit card payments will be allowed for candidate nomination deposits this time. The measure is in accordance with a ministerial order announced last year by Alberta Municipal Affairs.

The treatment of ballots that have been rejected by the vote tabulator machines has been clarified. In that case, Deputy Returning Officers will ask electors if they want another ballot. Rejected ballot cards are retained and kept separately from all other ballot cards. They are not counted in the results.