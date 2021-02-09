What’s Cooking: 6 steps to make mealtime less exhausting

(NC) Making a healthy dinner every night can be tiring and tedious, and living with arthritis and other illnesses can make it much worse.

Here are six tips from the Arthritis Society to make mealtime easier.

1. Preparation

Before you begin cooking, organize your workspace and make sure you have all the items and ingredients you will need close by.

2. One pot or pan

Making your meal in one pot or pan will reduce the number of dishes you have to wash. Those that can be placed in the dishwasher (if you have one) are an added bonus.

3. Pre-cut fruit and vegetables

Today, there are plenty of options when it comes to fresh and frozen pre-cut fruits and vegetables. Removing the steps of washing, peeling and chopping can help you save time and energy.

4. Helpful kitchen gadgets

There are many kitchen gadgets on the market that are specifically designed for people living with arthritis.

5. Batch cooking

Make many servings at a time, then store them in individual containers to help you save energy and eat healthy. By preparing meals only once, you’ll prevent any unnecessary overexertion.

6. Try a new recipe

Make meal preparation something to look forward to by using it as an opportunity to try a new recipe or experience a new food.

Learn how to live well with arthritis and find healthy recipes at arthritis.ca.