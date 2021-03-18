259 Alberta pharmacies now offering vaccines

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville’s Guardian Drugs is among the 259 Alberta pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines in 107 communities, an increase of 154 per cent since the beginning of the month.

In a media event Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney said that number will increase up to 500 locations by the beginning of April as more vaccine doses arrive.

“We’re expanding the vaccine rollout as fast as the supply coming into Alberta allows,” Kenney said. “Our speed and efficiency is only held back by the number of doses that we receive from the federal government. Thousands of Albertans are getting immunized at pharmacies every day, and that number will rise sharply in the weeks ahead.”

To date, 35,000 doses of vaccine have been provided by pharmacies, who the province says are “adhering to strict protocols to protect patrons and staff.”

Albertans eligible for the vaccine can call their participating pharmacy, by calling 811, or via the online booking system.

Visit https://www.ab.bluecross.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-program-information.php for a list of participating pharmacies.