Mayor presents computers to JMMF

submitted by Town of Morinville

Through the Reducing the Impact of Financial Strain (RIFS) Committee, it was recognized that technology is a barrier for many within the community. Older technology no longer required for municipal purposes was frequently sent to Edmonton to be repurposed. The RIFS committee, along with Morinville FCSS, investigated ways for the committee to use their technology plan and utilize repurposed technology to distribute to a number of agencies within our community. The initiative is intended to reduce the barriers some individuals face with regards to accessing technology.

On Tuesday, March 23, Mayor Barry Turner, along with RIFS staff member, Kim Mills, were pleased to present the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation with three laptops and two desktop computers for use at Jessie’s House.