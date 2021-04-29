Fish & Game pond and Heritage Lake stocked with trout

photos by Lucie Roy
Fish arrived from the hatchery on Wednesday morning for stocking the Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) Pond and Heritage Lake.
The MFGA pond received 1425 rainbow trout averaging 20.63 cm and 100 brown trout at 16.96 cm.
The Heritage Lake site received 2000 rainbow averaging 20.63 cm. 1600 brook trout at 19.69 cm and 1000 brown at 16.96 cm.
Alberta’s Provincial Stocking program supplies roughly 240 lakes with hatchery-reared trout, providing recreational angling opportunities for Albertans.
