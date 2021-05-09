Redwater RCMP respond to firearms complaint related death

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On May 8, 2021, at about 9:46 p.m. the Redwater RCMP with the assistance of Morinville RCMP and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a firearms complaint on a rural property in Redwater, Alberta.

Upon arriving on scene, RCMP located a deceased female and a severely injured male who was transported via ambulance to a hospital where he remains.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has attended and is taking carriage of the investigation.

It is very early in the investigation however, there is no concern for safety to the public as this is an isolated incident.