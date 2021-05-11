Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Above: Local Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a small gathering.

Don also sent us this shot of a Greater Yellowlegs.

A common grackle out in yesterday’s rain looking for some food and maybe a little trouble. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

 

May the 4th Be With You. The Library’s Star Wars display was set up for Star Wars Day last week. Find all the Baby Yodas for a chance to win one. You can visit the Library’s Facebook page for more details.
Backyard Bluejays – Stephen Dafoe Photos
