Morinville registered for the Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides

submitted by Morinville Lions Club

Morinville is one of the Alberta locations registered for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, a national charity with its mission to empower Canadians with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence by providing Dog Guides at no cost to them and supporting providing support on their life long follow-up services.

Until the end of May people have the opportunity to support a great cause.

They can register and donate online to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides at www.walkfordogguides.com.

A member of the Lions Club of Morinville will be at the Farmers’ Market in Morinville on Sunday 16 and 23 May for those who wish to donate in person.

This Foundation provides Dog Guides in seven programs: Canine Vision, Hearing, Service, Seizure Response, Autism Assistance, Diabetic Alert and Facility Support.it cost approx. $35,000 to raise, train and place each Dog Guide with its handler.

A Dog’s Life

The most commonly used breeds are Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and standard poodles. The puppies are placed in foster homes at 7 weeks of age for approx. one year.

Here they are socialized and taught manners and basic obedience. They are also exposed to many different situations and experiences and people as possible.

At about the age of one, the puppies return to the foundation for formal training, which is about 4 to 6 months, leading to a career spanning 8 to 10 years.

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is Lions Foundations largest annual fundraising event held in approx. 300 communities across Canada.

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides does not receive any government funding and relies on the support if fundraising events ad donations from service clubs, corporations, foundations and individuals across the country.

Click The Ad Below To donate Online



The contact is Marie at email crownroy@telus.net.

The goal for this year is to reach $3000.00. A few donations have already come in and are posted on the Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides page. under Morinville.

A member of the Lions Club will be at the Farmers’ Market and can accept donations of cheque or cash, with a Club receipt for donations over $20.00.

Income tax receipts will be mailed to the donors from the Lions Foundation once they process the funds.

This year the Lions Foundation rewards for donations over $150. is a Fanny Pack,over $800. is a Drawstring Backpack and over $1500 is a Puppy Beach Towel.

A Certificate is also available from the Lions Club of Morinville for virtual walks/donations. Please email Marie at crownroy@telus.net if you are interested