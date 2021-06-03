County holding info session for prospective candidates

submitted by Sturgeon County

Sturgeon County is hosting an information session on Wednesday, June 23, starting at 7 pm, for residents interested in running for Sturgeon County Council in the 2021 Municipal Election taking place on October 18.

This FREE information session facilitated by Strategic Steps Inc. will cover numerous areas that should prove beneficial to prospective candidates, including:

Council decision-making processes

Council meetings, protocols, agenda content

Where money comes from and where it goes

Roles of Governance, Management and Service Delivery

What local governments provide

Communication and engagement

Work-life balance and time commitments

History of local government

Governance vs. Administration

And more!

The Propsective Candidate Information Session will be VIRTUAL due to COVID-19.

For more information and to register, please contact:

Jesse Sopko

Returning Officer, Sturgeon County

780-939-8377

jsopko@sturgeoncounty.ca

Registration deadline: June 22, 4 p.m.

Note: this information session is for Sturgeon County residents only.