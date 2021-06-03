County holding info session for prospective candidates

submitted by Sturgeon County
Sturgeon County is hosting an information session on Wednesday, June 23, starting at 7 pm, for residents interested in running for Sturgeon County Council in the 2021 Municipal Election taking place on October 18.
This FREE information session facilitated by Strategic Steps Inc. will cover numerous areas that should prove beneficial to prospective candidates, including:
- Council decision-making processes
- Council meetings, protocols, agenda content
- Where money comes from and where it goes
- Roles of Governance, Management and Service Delivery
- What local governments provide
- Communication and engagement
- Work-life balance and time commitments
- History of local government
- Governance vs. Administration
And more!
The Propsective Candidate Information Session will be VIRTUAL due to COVID-19.
For more information and to register, please contact:
Jesse Sopko
Returning Officer, Sturgeon County
780-939-8377
jsopko@sturgeoncounty.ca
Registration deadline: June 22, 4 p.m.
Note: this information session is for Sturgeon County residents only.
