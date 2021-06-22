Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent these photos of a yellow warbler and a northern flicker.
A wren works on building a nest inside a Morinville birdhouse. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
We were happy to be a sponsor of Sunday’s Free family movie. Hope you got to go to one of the showings.
The Summer Solstice moon was waxing gibbous at 68.83% illumination Sunday evening. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Rotary Club of Morinville member Alan Otway presenting the first colour and activity booklet to Tiana Barber. – Lucie Roy Photo
Tyler Firmaniuk, Chantal Firmaniuk and Kathleen Ducharme manning their post at the MCCC Drive-Thru breakfast.’ – Lucie Roy Photo
Morinville Food Bank volunteers Mike and Brenda Malychuk and Ken Skjersven. – Lucie Roy Photo
Jordan Imgrund-Harvey was performing juggling acts for those going through the line at the MCCC Drive-Thru Breakfast. – Lucie Roy Photo
Food line served by Mayor and Council and town staff. – Lucie Roy Photo
Lindsay Richardson sent us this photo. MCHS 2021 Grads were taking part in prank day today and took over the staff parking. Staff had to park in the student parking lot.
