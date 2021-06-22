Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent these photos of a yellow warbler and a northern flicker.

A wren works on building a nest inside a Morinville birdhouse. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

We were happy to be a sponsor of Sunday’s Free family movie. Hope you got to go to one of the showings.

The Summer Solstice moon was waxing gibbous at 68.83% illumination Sunday evening. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Rotary Club of Morinville member Alan Otway presenting the first colour and activity booklet to Tiana Barber. – Lucie Roy Photo

Tyler Firmaniuk, Chantal Firmaniuk and Kathleen Ducharme manning their post at the MCCC Drive-Thru breakfast.’ – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville Food Bank volunteers Mike and Brenda Malychuk and Ken Skjersven. – Lucie Roy Photo

Jordan Imgrund-Harvey was performing juggling acts for those going through the line at the MCCC Drive-Thru Breakfast. – Lucie Roy Photo

Food line served by Mayor and Council and town staff. – Lucie Roy Photo

Lindsay Richardson sent us this photo. MCHS 2021 Grads were taking part in prank day today and took over the staff parking. Staff had to park in the student parking lot.