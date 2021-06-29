Museum hosting …fire and frost exhibit

by Stephen Dafoe

The Musée Morinville Museum is hosting an exhibit from the Alberta Foundation for the Arts Travelling Exhibition Program until July 24.

The exhibit, titled …fire and frost, explores the duplicitous nature of human memory and how memories can be bold and burning like fire or like frost in their bone-chilling sense of regret.

The Alberta Foundation for the Arts Travelling Exhibition offers three contemporary artists: Colin Smith, Linda Craddock, and Candace Makowichk, whose work includes photography and mixed media.

Musée Morinville Museum Curator Donna Garret said the museum was pleased to have the exhibit on loan from the Alberta Foundation for the Arts.

“It coincides nicely with our reopening,” she said. “we’re really pleased and hope people are able to come by and visit.”

The Musée Morinville Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. They are located in the former Convent building at the back of St. Jean Baptiste Park.