Olivia and Noah top baby names in 2020

by Stephen Dafoe

Among the 49,030 babies born in the province in 2020, Olivia was the most popular name among the 23,870 girls, and Noah was the most popular among the 25,160 boys born during the pandemic. In the case of Olivia, the name was the most popular Alberta baby name for the eighth consecutive year, a popularity streak unmatched since 1980. 2020 was the second year Noah was the most popular name for boys.

Emma, Charlotte, Ava and Sophia were other top contenders for girls, while Oliver, Liam, Benjamin and William were the rest of the top five names for boys.

“Last year was difficult for everyone, but every new baby that an Alberta family welcomed brings joy and also hope for the future,” said Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta. “Whether parents welcomed their firstborn or a sibling to other children, they can count on the same thing: Alberta is a great place to raise a family and we have a strong future ahead of us.”

Below are the provincial top 10 names for boys and girls.

Girls’ names and frequency (top 10)

(In brackets is the number of children with each name)

Place Girl names (2020) Girl names (2019) Girl names (2018) Girl names (2017) Girl names (2016) 1 Olivia (236) Olivia (229) Olivia (235) Olivia (236) Olivia (292) 2 Emma (184) Charlotte (188) Emma (230) Emma (215) Emma (249) 3 Charlotte (161) Sophia (181) Charlotte (175) Charlotte (187) Sophia (215) 4 Ava (159) Emma (178) Emily (164) Ava (184) Sophia (184) Ava (207) 5 Sophia (151) Ava (161) Ava (161) Emily (159) Emily (187) 6 Amelia (145) Amelia (159) Abigail (153) Abigail (154) Charlotte (180) 7 Isla (133) Emily (150) Harper (150) Amelia (149) Amelia (172) 8 Emily (127) Abigail (141) Sophia (146) Isabella (141) Abigail (171) 9 Lily (123) Hannah (137) Amelia (145) Aria (129) Chloe (129) Chloe (166) 10 Abigail (114) Elizabeth (124) Elizabeth (130) Lily (127) Aria (137)

Boys’ names and frequency (top 10)

(In brackets is the number of children with each name)