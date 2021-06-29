What’s Cooking?: Plant-based recipes vegetarians and meat-lovers will adore

(NC) Many of us are now looking to incorporate plant-based eating into our meals. But this can be a daunting task, especially for meat-lovers looking to reduce their meat intake or for vegetarians living in a world of meat-eaters.

To help spruce things up in the kitchen when it comes to going plant-based, try some new recipes that everyone will love, like this delicious fusion of two of the best types of food — pizza and pasta.

Pizza Penne Skillet

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

• 2 cans crushed tomatoes

• 12 oz (375 g) penne

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• ¼ lb mushrooms, sliced

• 1 onion, sliced

• 1 red pepper, sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 tsp dried oregano

• 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

• 1 pkg Gardein Meatless Meatballs

• 1 cup shredded vegan mozzarella

• 2 tbsp torn basil leaves

Directions:

1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving ¼ cup cooking liquid.

2. While pasta cooks, preheat broiler. Heat oil in large ovenproof skillet set over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms for 5 to 8 minutes or until they start to brown.

3. Stir in onion, red pepper, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until starting to soften. Stir in tomatoes and Meatless Meatballs; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium low; cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until sauce is thickened.

4. Add pasta and reserved cooking liquid to skillet; cook, tossing well, until pasta is well coated. Sprinkle with cheese.

5. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese melts. Sprinkle with basil.

Find more plant-based recipes and inspiration at readyseteat.ca.