Council opts to cancel Canada Day celebration – Community gathering being organized instead

submitted by Town of Morinville

At a Special Meeting of Council held on Wednesday, June 30, Council directed Administration to implement an altered event plan for a Canada Day community gathering on July 1, 2021.

In light of recent events, Council felt it would better support the community to have a gathering where anyone wishing to could come together, visit and support their family, friends, neighbours, and community members.

Attendees are invited to drop in to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.