Statement from the Alexander Chief and Council

Yesterday we awoke to the sad news of the fire that destroyed St Jean Baptiste Church. Our community of Alexander was saddened to learn that this iconic structure that had stood at the heart of the Town of Morinville for over 100 years, a structure that had been very much a part of our lives and memories as well, had been destroyed.

Our members pass by the church almost daily as we conduct our business, collect our mail, and buy our groceries. We even have members who practice their faith in the church as Morinville is home to many of our members due to its proximity to the Nation.

We extend our sympathies to all those affected by this loss. The Leadership of Alexander will continue to work with the town and support where we are able.

Neither community has much to celebrate on this Canada Day, we ask that you give us the grace to pause and reflect on the issues before us without speculation and rumour.

Please allow time for the authorities to do what needs to be done.