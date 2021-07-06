Province to provide up to $12,000 to protect infrastructure

The Government of Alberta is making $12,000 per applicant available for non-profit agencies serving individuals at risk of hate-based crimes. The province says eligibility is open to not-for-profit associations serving people who, by virtue of their colour, race, ethnic and/or national origins, sexual orientation, or religious affiliation, are at risk of being the victims of hate, bias or prejudice-motivated crimes. The funding is for cases where an immediate threat is identified and there is evidence to support that threat.

In visiting Morinville after the St. Jean Baptiste Church fire, Premier Jason Kenney said the funding for the Alberta Security Infrastructure Program, introduced in June, would be doubled to $2 million annually.

“We must all condemn hate-motivated acts of violence and vandalism,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Tuesday. “All Albertans must be able to exercise their religious freedom in peace and security. That’s why we introduced the Security Infrastructure Program, why we’ve doubled the available funding, and why we are making help available immediately for those at risk of hate-motivated crimes.”

The province says the grant funding is to cover expenses that help protect both individuals and property from vandalism and other criminal acts. This includes facility infrastructure upgrades, including security and monitoring systems, and other security enhancements.

Application information is available on Alberta’s crime prevention page.