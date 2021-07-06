What’s Cooking? – Take a trip around the world from your kitchen

(NC) Lately, we have all found ourselves daydreaming about our next vacation. So why not add international flavours to your favourite dishes and bring vacation vibes to your home.
their delicious marinades, dips and stir-fry sauces can help add an international flair to any of your home-cooked meals.
Take your taste buds to the tropics with this delicious recipe.
Pineapple Jerk Chicken
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
• 3 lb (1.5 kg) chicken drumsticks and thighs
• 1 jar VH Pineapple Jerk Sauce, divided
• 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
• 1 cup short-grain rice
• 4 tsp minced fresh ginger
• ½ cup red kidney beans, rinsed
• 1/3 cup diced sweet red pepper
• Lime wedges
• Sprigs of fresh thyme
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, toss chicken with 1 cup (250 mL) sauce; refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to overnight.
2. Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Arrange chicken on parchment-paper-lined baking sheet; cook for 35 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Brush with remaining sauce.
3. Meanwhile, bring broth to boil in a small saucepan; stir in rice and ginger. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook for 20 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in beans and red pepper. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
4. Serve chicken with rice and beans. Garnish as desired.
