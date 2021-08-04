Chamber taking nominations for exceptional businesses

Nominations opened July 28 for this year’s Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Residents have until Sept. 15 to nominate their favourite business for the 2021 Business Awards.

COVID-19 prevented the Chamber from holding its annual awards night gala last year, but the plan is to host the gala on Oct 21.

Nominations are open to Morinville businesses as well as those in the Sturgeon County area, and this year’s awards are as follows:

◉ Small Business (1-4 full-time employees)

◉ Medium Business (5-13 employees)

◉ Large Business (over 14 employees)

◉ New Business (3 years or less)

◉ Community Spirit

◉ Agriculture/Farm Business

◉ Integrity Award

◉ Home Based Business (3 employees or less)

◉ Youth Customer Service (under 25 years)

◉ Legacy Award (Long-time business – 8 years and over)

◉ Business Resiliency (New this year)

The Chamber has set up an online nomination form where you can provide your reason for the nomination to a maximum of 200 words.

That form and a full list of rules can be found at http://www.morinvillechamber.com/events/morinville-chamber-small-business-awards-gala/nominate-a-business/.