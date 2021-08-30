Morinville RCMP seek assistance in locating stolen vehicle and possible suspects

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On August 20th, 2021 at approx. 5:30 a.m. Morinville RCMP responded to a call for service of a stolen black 2005 Ford F250 bearing Alberta licence plate AD2340 (plate may be removed now) from a residence in Cardiff, Alberta.

The vehicle recently has been seen around the Legal, Bon Accord, and Morinville areas.

The Morinville RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the stolen vehicle and any possible suspects.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the vehicle or information on the suspects, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.