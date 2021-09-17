St. Jean Baptiste fire investigation complete but details withheld due to ongoing criminal investigation

The Town of Morinville has released a statement early Friday afternoon on the June 30 loss of St. Jean Baptist Church to fire. The Town’s statement is as follows:

“Morinville, AB – A 9-11- call was received at 3:08 a.m. on June 30, 2021, reporting a fire at the St. Jean Baptiste Parish in Morinville at 10034 100 Avenue. The Parish was completely destroyed in the incident. On September 16, 2021, the Town of Morinville received the fire investigation report from Can-West Fire Investigations Inc. Due to the ongoing RCMP criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

At the time of this post – Morinville RCMP has released no additional information. This post will be updated when information is available.

We have closed comments on this post due to the ongoing criminal investigation.