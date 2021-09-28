Alberta Culture Days celebrated in Morinville

by Lucie Roy

Morinville celebrated Alberta Culture Days on Sunday with events at the Centennial Gardens Champlain Park, Farmers’ Market and the Musee Morinville Museum.





On Sunday there was an opportunity for young and old to participate in painting and decorating community birdhouses, create a beading craft, take your picture at the photo booth and visit the Library table providing giveaways.

The gazebo area had music and entertainment with Ivy Mills, Holly Richardson, Dance Connections and Ed Bulger.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the Town of Morinville, Morinville Historical and Cultural Society, Farmers’ Market, Morinville Centennial Community Gardens, Morinville Art Club and the Morinville Community Library.