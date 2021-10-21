Feds announce standardized COVID-19 proof of vaccine for travellers

The federal government announced Thursday that it has collaborated with the provinces and territories to create a standardized Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination. The document is currently available to Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Yukon residents and is expected to be be available in the other provinces soon.

The feds say the Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination provides Canadians with “a reliable and secure way” to demonstrate their COVID-19 vaccination history in Canada and abroad.

“Canadians have done their part by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a media release Thursday. “As new vaccine requirements roll out for travellers, we are working to ensure that those who travel have access to a reliable, secure way to demonstrate their COVID-19 vaccinations, both at home and abroad.”

The document is issued by provinces and territories to individuals who are vaccinated and registered with their provincial or territorial health authority. The proof of vaccination can also be used with the ArriveCAN, a mobile app and website for travellers to submit mandatory information when arriving in Canada from other countries.

The government says the proof of vaccine supports new traveller vaccination requirements coming into effect at the end of October; however, travellers can continue to use their provincial proof if their province is not yet providing the national document.