Morinville Hockey Shorts

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Sting Win Big At Home

The Sturgeon Sting U18AA ended off an impressive night at the MLC with a 13-2 win over Leduc Friday night.

Ethan De Champlain was a strong part of that win with six goals and two assists.

The Sting followed Friday night’s win with a 4-2 win over the PAC GS Construction Saints.

The club currently sits in 2nd place in the NAHL Division with a 40102 record. In that division, the Sting have the strongest goals for at 32 over seven games.

The Sting takes on the CAC Butchers & Packers Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Kings topple Devon

The Morinville Senior AA Kings took down long-time rivals, the Devon Barons 9-5 Saturday night on the road.

It was anyone’s game after the first 40 minutes with the Kings and Barons tied 2 all after 20 and 4 all after 40, but the club poured it on strong in the third to take the game by four.

The Kings currently sit in the fourth spot with a 2-1-0 record. The three clubs ahead of the Kings have played four to six games to the Kings three.

The club next hits the ice at home on Saturday, Nov. 6 to take on the Barons once again. Game time at the Morinville Leisure Centre is 8 p.m.

Jets have a solid weekend

The Morinville Junior B Jets had a solid October with 6 wins, one OT loss and three losses.

Friday night saw the Jets travel to Spruce Grove to take on the Regals.

That contest ended in a 4-3 win for the Jets built off a 3-2 deficit after 40. Graeme Hampton pick up the Jets’ first and second-period goals, while Cameron Aucoin grabbed both third-period goals, the tiebreaker coming with 27 seconds left in the game.

Sunday night gave the Jets a 7-3 victory over the North Edmonton Red Wings. That contest was built on a 4-1 first-period lead. After 40 the Jets held a 6-3 edge over the Red Wings. Jets Colby McLean and Cameron Aucoin both picked up a pair of goals during the game.

The weekend’s back-to-back wins bring the Jets to 8-5-1 this season.

The Jets play the Beverly Warriors on the road Wednesday and return to home ice Sunday night to play the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m.