St. Albert RCMP investigate bomb threat at high school

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP were notified by Bellerose Composite High School of a threat that was reported to them. The information received referred specifically to a bomb threat on the date of Wednesday, November 10, 2021. St. Albert RCMP opened an investigation into the threat and began safety planning with the school.

St. Albert RCMP take threats like these very seriously. We investigate thoroughly as such threats can have a significant impact on students, staff, families and our community’s feeling of safety and mental wellbeing.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and St. Albert RCMP ask anyone with information about the threat to contact them at the main detachment @ 780-458-7700. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.