Letter: Reader warns of local email scam

I am writing this letter because there is a scam going around using an email address with Father Trini Pinca’s name on it. They are asking for 100 dollar Amazon Gift Cards.

They are saying because of the difficult times and all the hard work the staff were doing would we pick up these cards email them the receipt and pictures of the card so Father could hand them out without staff knowing.

The name is correct but the email is not, so therefore Father Trini had no knowledge of it.

This is very embarrassing, but the only way to stop this is Knowledge and Awareness.

Lil Boddez

Publisher’s Note: The letter writer has confirmed the email was sent to the RCMP