Annual auction raises more than $17,000 for Santa Store 

by Stephen Dafoe

The 24th Annual Santa Store Live Charity Auction held at Coach’s Corner Saturday night raised $17,335 for the Midstream Support Society.

This year’s auction saw many stand-alone pieces donated for the cause. These included a Husqvarna lawnmower, snowblower, and four-in-one tool, two custom fire pits, and two different barbeques.

Organizers grouped smaller items into lots. In total, there were almost 100 lots and approximately 150 items.

Brad Ward of Ward’s Auctions conducted the auction, and Ward was the bidder and winner of a mystery box donated by Technical Automotives.

The 50/50 draw saw the winner take home $1447.50, and a liquor basket raffle raised another $924. The Lions Club of Morinville also presented the Midstream with a cheque for $500.

The Midstream Support Society will use the funds for their Santa Store, which allows families in need to provide Christmas for their children.

For more information on the Midstream Support Society and its programs, you can contact them at 780-939-3953.