RCMP warn public to hold their purses close

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP would like to warn the community not to leave their purses or wallets unattended. Whether your purse or wallet is in your shopping cart right in front of you at the store, or you put it on the front seat of your vehicle to unload your groceries, it may not be as safe as you would think.

St. Albert RCMP has responded to complaints recently where purses have been stolen from unsuspecting community members in these circumstances and want to remind the community to secure their belongings with some tips to follow:

Never leave your purse or wallet in a shopping cart. Carry them with you when you are in a store. You might think clipping a purse to the cart will prevent theft, but if you’re not watching or something distracts you, items can still be removed from your purse.

Keep your purse or wallet with you when you are loading purchases into your vehicle, or lock the other vehicle doors you are not using for loading, if possible. Also lock your doors while filling your vehicle with fuel or checking the mail.

If you walk away from your vehicle to return a shopping cart, lock all your vehicle doors.

Consider leaving your purse or wallet at home, and carry the necessary cards, such as your driver’s license, and a payment card in a zippered pocket.

If you have any information on any crime, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.