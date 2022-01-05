Morinville‘s CAO Stephane Labonne resigns

submitted by Town of Morinville

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma regretfully announces the resignation of Stephane Labonne, Chief Administrative Officer effective February 25, 2022. On January 4, Mr. Labonne gave notice of his intent to leave his position to pursue a leadership opportunity with another municipality in British Columbia.

“The energy, enthusiasm, commitment and passion Mr. Labonne shared with not only our community but the entire Edmonton Metro Region will certainly be missed,” said Mayor Boersma. Stephane’s impact on the organization has been profound, and he will be leaving Morinville in a measurably better position and for that we are truly thankful. His strong leadership has helped us navigate these unprecedented times, and both Council and staff wish him every success in his new endeavours.”

Mr. Labonne joined Morinville as CAO in March 2018. “My commitment to Council when I was hired was that no matter how long I was in this role, I would strive to make the organization better as I saw the potential it had, as well as ensure the municipality did not miss opportunities to become a better community to live, work and play. I leave knowing I did my best to accomplish both goals,” says Stephane Labonne. “The support I have had from both Councils, residents and businesses has left me humbled. Morinville is an exceptional place to be with an engaged community and I am proud of our collective accomplishments.”

Over the next few weeks, Council will begin the recruitment process to fill the vacancy. As the CAO is the sole employee of Council, Mayor Boersma confirms Council is committed to recruit the best candidate for this key position.