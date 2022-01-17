Public Notice: Town Hall Meeting Re Well Drilling

January 13, 2022

Dear Morinville Community,

Stacked Energy Ltd. cordially invites you to attend our Virtual Town Hall meeting. This is an opportunity for the area residents to obtain information about how we intend to drill and produce (if successful) our first well at Alex 09-27-055-26W4M. This will also be an opportunity for you to get to know us and ask questions about how we operate as a new energy company.

What: Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Stacked Energy Ltd. Well 100/9-27-055-26W4\M

When: Saturday January 29, 2022 @ 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Where: Via Zoom . Register in advance for this meeting:

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtd-yrrD4iGdD4yvM5in8TfGZZeORjPiG6

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

AGENDA:

1. COVID 19 and the reason we are Virtual

2. Promoting Company Values: Our Mission…

3. Land and Legal

4. Drilling 09-27-055-26W4M to the Leduc Formation

5. Overall operational plans to mitigate nearby landowner concerns

6. Environment Safety Governance (ESG) zero-emissions approach

7. The importance of Community involvement today and in the future

8. What does this mean for you?

You can retrieve more information on Stacked Energy Ltd. VIA our website at www.stackedenergy.org or give us a Call at 1-855-335-3174 and ask a question and we will answer.

We look forward to seeing you at the meeting!

Sincerely,

Stacked Energy Ltd.

Ted Donhuysen, Vice President Exploration & Production