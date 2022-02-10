Shawna Walter Sturgeon Public Schools new superintendent starting Sept. 1

Shawna Walter, who has been Sturgeon Public Schools’ Acting Superintendent since November 2021, has been selected as the Division’s new Superintendent of Schools effective September 1, 2022.

Walter began her career in education in 1992 and worked for four divisions before starting with Sturgeon Public Schools as a teacher in 2007. Over the past 15 years, she has served in the role of Associate Superintendent, Director, Principal and Vice-Principal.

“I am honoured to accept the appointment of Superintendent of Schools and extremely thankful to be given the opportunity to continue to build strong connections with our school communities and lead the division forward,” Shawna Walter said in a media release.

A media release sent out Wednesday afternoon said the Board of Trustees looks forward to continuing to “work with Ms. Walter in strengthening our stakeholder relations and enhancing programming for our students,” adding Walter is a respected system leader known for being a collaborative problem solver and someone who fosters and models a culture of professionalism in every interaction.

“She is dedicated to lifelong learning and fostering a culture of high achievement while also demonstrating empathy and a sense of humour. She is passionate about equity and inclusion and fostering learning environments where all students gain the skills they need to be successful,” the release reads.

Walter holds Arts and Education degrees from the University of Lethbridge, and a Master’s Degree from the University of Alberta.