Alberta RCMP sharing tips and resources for fraud prevention month

Alberta RCMP are sharing safety tips and tools in support of the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) fraud prevention month.

ACCPA uses the campaign to educate Albertans annually on ways in which fraudulent activity directly impacts their communities.

As such, RCMP encourages the public to follow the hashtag #FPM2022 on social media for fraud prevention information and resources all month long.

“Educating yourself on how to identify fraudulent activity is crucial. Today, with more and more online financial platforms and digital payment systems, there is increasing opportunity for scammers to get the better of you,” said Cpl. Sean Milne, Alberta RCMP Provincial Economic Crime Team. “We want to equip Albertans with the tools to be able to spot a scam and protect themselves, so that they may avoid any potential risk to their personal finances or information.”

ACCPA and supporting agencies, including the RCMP, will cover the following topics so Albertans can learn how to best prevent themselves from falling victim to a scam:

Cryptocurrency scams Identity theft Online scams Business fraud and scams Mass marketing and phone scams

Visit the Government of Canada’s website to learn about common scam-types.

If you have been the victim of a fraud, report it to your local law enforcement and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcenter.ca, or by calling: 1-888-495-8501. Be sure to contact your bank and credit card company if you believe your personal or financial information has been compromised.

For more fraud prevention information, follow us on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.