Alberta Blue Cross offering up to $3000 grants for community-led initiatives

Since launching in 2020, Alberta Blue Cross says it has awarded $262,000 to 59 projects in rural and remote communities across Alberta.

Applications for the 2022 COVID Community Roots Programs open on April 4, offering grants of up to $3,000 for grassroots, community-led initiatives.

Eligible organizations include non-profits, charities, municipalities, First Nations communities and Métis Settlements. Unregistered organizations may also apply with a partner organization.

“These projects are helping to support the social, mental, emotional and physical well-being of people and communities across Alberta through the pandemic,” said Alberta Blue Cross Vice President of Corporate Relations Brian Geislinger in a media release on the program. “We’ve received incredible feedback on the difference this program has made in supporting our communities through this challenging time.”

The program is funded through the Alberta Blue Cross community foundation and administered in partnerships with the Alberta Recreation and Parks Association and Communities Choosewell, who help promote the program and review applications.

The 2022 COVID Community Roots Program opens on April 4.

Interested organizations can find more information and apply online at ab.bluecross.ca/aboutus/community-roots.

