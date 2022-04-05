Morinville RCMP seize drugs and guns during search warrant

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville Alta. – On April 1, 2022, Morinville RCMP GIS Unit with the assistance of officers from the St. Albert RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence on Grandin Drive in Morinville. As a result of the search RCMP located:

5 firearms including a loaded shotgun

3 replicas firearms

1 oz of Cocaine

5 to 6 litres of GHB,

6.8 oz of Psilocybin

340 packs of contraband cigarettes

RCMP have charged Wendy Susan Patricia Colibaba (43), Joseph Lindberg Benoit (61), Adam Mark Crossan (36) all of Morinville with:

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

– Weapons offences (x2)

All three have been released from custody with their next court appearance set for April 28, 2022 at Morinville Provincial Court.

“ We hope that by removing these dangerous drugs and guns, we have taken a step to ensure the ongoing safety to our community,” says Cpl. Jeff Sutherland of the Morinville RCMP.

If you have any information on drug trafficking in your area, please contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.