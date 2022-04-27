Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Five girls from Morinville competed at the International Cheer Union competition in Orlando, Florida with Jr Canada CoEd and earned silver Apr. 20. – Submitted Photo

Barry Turner was the recipient of this year’s Lions Club Citizen of the Year. – Lucie Roy Photo

Longtime volunteer Carol Kaup received the Rendez-Vous’ Heritage Award – Lucie Roy Photo

The Swing into Spring Show & Sale ran at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday, the Chamber’s first trade show in five years. From left Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally, Chamber President Shaun Thompson, and Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma cut the ribbon Saturday morning. A total of 1600 people visited the show over the two days. – Lucie Roy Photo



Gourd birdhouses, field peas made into beads, the children’s book she wrote and more were available at Cathy Gilbert’s Prairie Pearls Trade Show booth. – Lucie Roy Photo

Author Don Levers selling one of his books Our Father’s Footsteps to Linda Ladouceur and Jerry Skowronski. Portions of the cost will go towards the LAV III project in Morinville. – Lucie Roy Photo

The seagulls at Heritage Lake were a little competitive about their food on Sunday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Chickadees in the backyard garden – Stephen Dafoe Photos