One dead, one in custody in Hwy 28 collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alta. – Morinville RCMP remains on the scene of Hwy 28 investigating the head-on collision between an SUV and motorcycle.

A 62-year-old female motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in this collision.

The 37-year-old male driver of the SUV remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

RCMP advises motorists to avoid the area as traffic delays will continue for the next few hours. A further update will be provided once the scene is cleared.

The RCMP extends their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Additional updates can be expected once charges are laid before the provincial court over the next 24 hours

original info submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alta. – Morinville RCMP, along with the Military Police from the Edmonton Garrison and Emergency Medical Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 28 at the intersection of Sturgeon Road, Township Road 544.

At 6:00 p.m. on May 23, 2022, the Morinville RCMP received a report that a northbound travelling SUV made a u-turn and collided head-on with a northbound travelling motorcycle. The collision took place at the intersection of Hwy 28 and Township Road 544.

As a result of the collision, the one occupant of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV is detained by police for further investigation.

At this time the RCMP remains on scene, while traffic is being diverted east and west along Township Road 544, and south of the collision at the Anthony Henday.

The RCMP collision reconstructionist are on scene. Preliminary investigation suggests that driving impairment may be a contributor to this head-on collision.

A further update will be provided once the scene is cleared.

No further information will be provided in relation to the identities or injuries of the vehicle occupants/ drivers as the investigation continues