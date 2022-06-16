Much of Morinville Festival Days Moving Locations

submitted by Town of Morinville

A number of activities planned for Morinville Festival Days are on the move, indoors to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Due to accumulated rain and little sun, the new landscaping at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre Playground around the splash park has not had a chance to establish properly and is too saturated to host festival activities. With more rain expected throughout the weekend, the necessary but unfortunate decision has been made to move some activities slated for Saturday, June 18, to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Almost all activities planned for the Ray McDonald site on Saturday, June 18, including the great line-up of performers set to grace the Atco Stage, roving entertainment, balloon twisting, Summer Traveling Adventure and Summer Camp previews, kiddie commando obstacle course, and children’s activity tent hosted by Functional Therapy Inc. will take place inside the Morinville Community Culture Centre.

The military vehicle display and food trucks planned for the event will line the parking lot to round out the festival experience. The Rotary Club’s Hot Sauce Challenge will be relocating to the Show & Shine site, which will take place on 100 Street between 100 Avenue and 97 Avenue, rain, or shine.

The Morinville Farmer’s Market vendors will also move inside to the Rendezvous Centre.

The BREAK FREE 5/10K walk and run hosted by the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation and Wildrose midway at the Morinville Leisure Centre will proceed as scheduled. The outdoor activities being held at Lion’s Park on Sunday, June 19, will take place as planned only if the weather cooperates. Festival-goers are asked to look for updates on Morinville.ca or on social media.

“We are disappointed, but undeterred by this setback,” explained Teena Hughson, Community Engagement and Partnerships Specialist for the Town of Morinville. “Our performers, mostly volunteers, are as excited to perform live as we are to showcase our amazing community.”

The complete Festival Days lineup, including full details of the much-anticipated Indigenous Arts Showcase featuring Dallas Arcand, 3X International Hoop Dancing Champion may be found at www.morinville/festivaldays.