Morinville RCMP seeking witnesses of multiple vehicle collision on Highway 2

Morinville RCMP continue to investigate a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 16, 2022, at the intersection of Highway 2 and Township Road 554 also known as the Cardiff turnoff.

Morinville RCMP’s investigation continues to indicate that vehicles were stopped at the set of lights on Highway 2 when four of the vehicles were hit from behind by a South bound tow truck carrying two additional vehicles.

As part of the investigation, RCMP are asking for witnesses who may have observed the involved tow truck or had interactions with the driver prior to the collision.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

