Letter: Final free soccer drop-in Thursday, Aug. 25

I am contacting you on behalf of Morinville Minor Soccer.

Through a collaboration with the Town of Morinville and MMSC, we have created a FREE Drop in Soccer skills/drills at Primeau field on Thursday nights that has been running for a few weeks now.

The Town donated the field and maintenance, and we covered the volunteers and equipment.

This program is open to all residents of Morinville/Cardiff for no charge, regardless of whether they are members of MMSC. We have players who come out who have never played before.

This gives these preteens and teens an activity once a week, at no cost to parents and keeps them active.

It has been very well received, and I am so proud of our Vice President Celena for creating it and for volunteers giving back to our community – as well as the Town for supporting this endeavour.

This program is a thank you to the Town for working with us over the season and this new drop-in program.

The last night is next week, Aug. 25, from 6:30 p.m. t0 8 p.m.

Laura Siobhan Brkic