Alberta Culture Days: Museum’s Model A Ford [video]

The Model A Ford came off Henry Ford’s assembly line from 1927 to 1931, replacing the well-known Model T, which had an 18-year run.

Although Ford began building the new model in October of 1927, the car was introduced to the buying public in December of that year, making the Model A a 1928 vehicle.

The Musee Morinville Museum has one of these prized vehicles as a feature attraction.

This 1928 Model A Ford was donated to the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society in memory of the late Roger C. Champagne by his dear wife Lorette.

It took seven years of Roger’s labour to restore the car to its original state.

Since its restoration, Roger was the only one ever to drive the car. It has appeared in local parades, used for weddings and anniversaries, and even appeared in a television commercial.

The car was donated to the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society in 1995 and housed in the museum’s original location.

The Musée Morinville Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. You can also follow them on Facebook.