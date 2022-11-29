PSA: Falls Prevention Month a reminder to stay safe all year

submitted by Alberta Health Services

November is Falls Prevention Month, and Alberta Health Services is letting Albertans know how they can stay safe, healthy and independent by preventing falls and other injuries.

Falls are the leading cause of injury and can affect individuals across all age groups, leading to serious harm.

Most falls can be prevented. There are things you can do to prevent falls at any age:

Children

For young children, many falls occur in the home. Stairs, windows, balconies and furniture such as beds or chairs are hazards for falls.

Use wall-mounted gates at the top and bottom of stairs

Actively watch children and ensure they are in safe environments

Use window guards or window stops and keep furniture away from windows

For all children:

Watch for playground hazards and use the Playground Safety YES Test

Have your child wear a certified helmet​ ​​while skiing, snowboarding, sledding & tobogganing, or skating to reduce the risk of head injuries.

For more resources, visit:

For Older Adults:

One in three Albertans over age 65 will fall at least once a year. While the risk of falls increases as people age, falls are not a normal part of aging. Here are a few ways to prevent falls:

Keep Active to maintain strength and balance. Regular physical activity can help prevent injury and enhance independence, improving your overall quality of life. Specifically:

Talk to your healthcare provider before beginning a new physical activity.

Do activities that challenge strength, balance, endurance and flexibility.

If you have mobility considerations, discuss strategies for staying Active With Limited Mobility. (MyHealth.Alberta.ca)

Use supportive footwear. View The Ideal Shoe For Seniors’ Falls Prevention poster. (FindingBalanceAlberta.ca)

Consider staying active with a friend/exercise partner for safety and socialization

Watch for ice and slippery surfaces during colder weather. Getting Around In Your Community – Finding Balance (findingbalancealberta.ca)

Check Your Vision and ensure you have a complete annual eye exam.

Allow your eyes time to adjust to light. Pay attention to surroundings to help prevent falls.

Changes to your vision may increase your risk of falling. Alberta Health covers the cost of an annual eye exam for adults aged 65 and older. Some older adults may also be eligible for compensation for prescription eyeglasses. See Vision Care for Seniors (Alberta Association of Optometrists).

Review Your Medications annually with your doctor or pharmacist.

Ask questions about side effects, interactions, and proper dosing when you start a new medication New Medicines: Questions to Ask the Doctor. (MyHealth.Alberta.ca)

Some medications can increase the risk of falling Review Your Medications. (FindingBalanceAlberta.ca)

Keep a Master List of Medicines at home and with you when you go out. (MyHealth.Alberta.ca)

Speak with your doctor if you experience dizziness.

Reduce falls in the home

Keep floors and pathways clear of furniture, cords and

Use non-slip mats on slippery surfaces like bathroom floors, kitchens and entry Remove items you can trip over. Move furniture and electrical cords out of walking paths. Keep your home well-lit. If you use a cane, replace the rubber tip when it becomes worn. Ensure you have sturdy handrails along stairways.



Check in with your loved ones who may experience physical limitations as they age. Help clear away snow and ice along driveways to prevent falls outside the home.

If you fall or are hurt, getting the appropriate care you need is important. People with serious injuries should visit their nearest emergency department or call 911 for potentially life-threatening conditions. Visit ahs.ca/options for more info.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.