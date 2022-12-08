An annual Christmas musical tradition resumes in Morinville

by Stephen Dafoe

A Morinville holiday tradition will take place at Morinville Community High School in two weeks, marking the event’s 42nd year and the first time since 2019. The Community Christmas Celebration, an interdenominational Musical Jubilee, takes place on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free; however, attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the Morinville Food Bank.

Former Morinville teacher, school board trustee, and Citizen of the Year John Unsworth started the annual celebration in 1978. The event has been a holiday staple in Morinville ever since; however, the pandemic and the loss of St. Jean Baptiste Church halted the event for the past two years.

The Morinville Minstrels took over the event from a dedicated team of volunteers six years ago and, having found a new venue, are once again organizing this year’s concert.

Organizers say the evening’s celebration “warms people’s hearts and fills them with the spirit of the Christmas Season” as singers share their talents, singing together, joining hands, and creating a sense of community.

“It’s a great event. We bring people together,” said Morinville Minstrel and organizing committee member Judy Baker. “It’s like the beginning of Christmas. This event has been going on for 42 years, and it brings people together-brings the community together. It’s just a fun time.”

This year’s event will include The Morinville Minstrels, The Father’s House, Morinville Community High School Band, and other groups and soloists performing Christmas songs.

Baker and her fellow organizers hope to fill St. Jean Baptiste Church for the celebration.

“Come and enjoy the evening and relax. It gives you the spirit of Christmas,” Baker said.