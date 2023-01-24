Sports Shorts

Here is a look at the Sturgeon Sting AA games this past week.

U13AA

The Sturgeon Sting U13AA played one game this past week, falling 16-0 to the Beaumont Encore Metals.

The U13AA plays the MLAC Pursuit of Motion Physio at home on Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

U15AA

The Sturgeon U15AA played one game this week, defeating the CAC Think Green Alberta 9-7 on the road.

In the game, Lukas Boissonnault and Connor McCoy both got three goals each.

The Sting play Strathcona Warriors Saturday at 5 pm in Morinville.

U18AA

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting did not play this week. They will play the St. Albert Crusaders on Friday at 7 p.m. at home. They will also play the Leduc Roughnecks on the road Saturday.