Morinville teams win at 2023 Alberta Stick Curling Championships

by Lucie Roy

photos by Tom Steele, submitted by Randy Olson, President Alberta Stick Curling Association

The 2023 Alberta Stick Curling Championships was hosted by the Spruce Grove Curling Club on Feb. 10-12.

The 2023 Alberta Mixed Champions was won by the Morinville team of Sharon Christenson and Dan Shank. The trophy was presented by Randy Olson, President of the Alberta Stick Curling Association.

The 2023 AB Women Champions was won by the Morinville team of Doreen Bodinsky and Elaine Meyer.

The trophy was presented by Randy Olson, President of the Alberta Stick Curling Association.

The 2023 AB Men Champions was the St Albert team of Ed Willson and Tom Steele.