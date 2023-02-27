Morinville Lions seeking their next Citizen of the Year

Above from left: Sturgeon County Division Four Councillor Neil Comeau, Bev Lussier, 2022 Citizen of the Year Barry Turner, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, and Morinville Councillor Maurice St. Denis pose after Turner was presented with the award in this file photo.

by Stephen Dafoe and Morinville Online

The Lions Club of Morinville is currently accepting 2023 Citizen of the Year nominations.

Morinville and Sturgeon County residents have until Saturday, Apr. 7, to send their submissions for that volunteer, couple or family with exceptional qualifications.

The Citizen of the Year, a tradition started by the Lions Club in 1968, is dedicated to those who provide services to the community. The Lions recognize volunteers every year for their service. As chosen by the residents, one or more prominent volunteers will be presented the certificate and trophy on Friday, Apr. 14, at the Rendez-Vous Centre.

“It is important to recognize what people do to make this a better community to live in,” said Morinville Lions Club President Tina Gougeon.

Nominations should include how long the nominee has been a resident of Morinville or Sturgeon County, their group involvement, accomplishments over the past year and up to ten years, and commentary on the nominee’s commitment and personal involvement in the community.

Nominations should also include whether the nominees’ involvement significantly contributed to the community in the past year, how past experiences made a difference, and what the person has done to receive a nomination for the past year or years.

The Lions are hoping to have many nominations to pick from this year.

“It is important to the Lions Club to have people receive this so people in the community know what these people have done and may not otherwise be recognized,” Gougeon said.

A committee of three Lions members and the previous Citizen of the Year recipient judge all nominations, which are kept confidential.

Nominations can be mailed to The Lions Club of Morinville – Box 3143 Morinville, AB. T8R 1S1 or by email to history8@telus.net.

Those with questions about the nomination process can contact Lucy Roy at history8@telus.net.