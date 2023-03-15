Editorial: Vote for us—we promise to make things better

The ALBERTA NDP WILL RESTORE X-RAY SERVICES IN MORINVILLE reads the headline of an email sent by the NDP Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta NDP Agriculture and Rural Economic Development Critic Heather Sweet and Morinville-St. Albert candidate and former Sturgeon County Councillor Karen Shaw were in Morinville Tuesday afternoon for one of those ubiquitous campaign stops before the spring election.

“Rachel Notley and I will deliver better healthcare and a better economic plan for the constituents of Morinville-St. Albert,” Shaw said in the follow-up media release later that afternoon.

The UCP government decided to remove lab services in January 2022. The province reversed that decision after lobbying by residents and elected officials.

However, the X-Ray service was not part of that reversal, something Shaw vowed to restore in her mid-afternoon Tuesday pit stop in Morinville.

“The Government has claimed the cancellation of X-Ray services was due to challenges recruiting staff, a lack of functioning equipment and low patient volume, but I do not believe the last one to be true because I have heard from so many about how vital those services are,” Shaw said in the presser. “So I’m here to say that an Alberta NDP Government will fund the X-Ray equipment and do everything in our power to recruit the necessary staff.

The NDP are not alone in proclaiming the many beautiful ways they will spend your tax dollars improving your life. The UCP press releases have been flowing freely for weeks now, and the closer we get to a spring election, both parties will ramp up the pit stops and pressers.

It is common for political parties to make promises or commitments to communities ahead of elections to secure votes. These commitments often involve funding local infrastructure projects or social programs that benefit the community. In the case of the UCP and NDP, both parties have been making significant monetary commitments to communities in the lead-up to the 2023 provincial election.

The NDP has promised to invest in public infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, and to increase funding for social programs, including affordable housing and mental health services.

Meanwhile, the UCP has promised to invest in job creation and economic development. They have also pledged to increase funding for healthcare and education, as well as to invest in infrastructure projects across the province.

While these commitments will benefit communities, if put in place, it is important to consider their motives. The NDP and UCP make these promises primarily to gain support from voters in the upcoming election as much as any genuine effort to improve the lives of Albertans.

As voters, it is important to evaluate political parties’ policies and promises carefully in the coming weeks and consider the long-term impact of their decisions.

As Thomas Jefferson said, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.”