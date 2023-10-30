Morinville Jets’ Eight-Game Winning Streak Halted by St. Albert Merchants

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

After an impressive run of eight consecutive victories, the Morinville Jets experienced a tough defeat on Friday, October 27, when they faced the St. Albert Merchants, who remain undefeated this season with a record of 13-0-0. The final score of the game saw the Jets falling to the Merchants 6-4 in what was a challenging battle on the ice.

The Jets, who have been performing exceptionally well this season, currently hold a record of 9-3-0, securing the second-place position in the CJHL’s West Division.

In the first period, the Jets made their presence known with Nash Knowlton, assisted by Ryan Rivard and Owen Jespersen, opening the scoring at 8:31. However, the St. Albert Merchants quickly responded with a power-play goal by Brett Reiter, assisted by Dylan McFatridge and Nico Gallo at 2:29.

During the second period, the Merchants continued to exert pressure, keeping the Jets scoreless, as Brett Reiter and Dylan McFatridge, with Hayden Carlson’s assistance, netted a power-play goal at 16:58. David Saunders, supported by Nico Gallo and Owen Bourque, followed suit with a goal at 14:08. Owen Bourque, alongside Brandon Gallo and David Saunders, scored another goal for the Merchants at 9:36.

In the final period, the Jets attempted a comeback with goals from Ryan Rivard, Ethan Dechamplain, and Graeme Hampton at 18:21. Despite their efforts, the Merchants maintained their lead with Owen Makay, assisted by Cooper Bucci and Kaleb West, scoring at 11:08. The Jets managed to close the gap with a power-play goal by Ethan Dechamplain, assisted by Jacob Klassen and Cade Van Brabant, at 9:46. However, the Merchants secured their victory with an empty-net goal by Dylan McFatridge at 1:53. The Jets added one more goal, courtesy of Graeme Hampton, assisted by Jacob Klassen and Cody Laliberte, at 0:50.

The Morinville Jets will continue their schedule with three games in the coming week. They will face the Beverly Warriors and the Beaumont Chiefs on the road, scheduled for November 1 and November 3, respectively. On Sunday, November 5, they will return to their home turf to take on the Sherwood Park Knights in what promises to be another thrilling match.