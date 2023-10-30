Morinville Kings winless five games in

The Morinville Senior AA Kings, in their seventh season, face a challenging start as they are yet to secure a win in the first five games of the season. This comes as a surprise given their successful history, having been Alberta Senior A Provincial Champs in 2014, Vanberg Cup Champs in 2019, Alberta Senior AA Provincial Champs in 2019, and President’s Cup Champs in 2020.

Their most recent loss came on Saturday, October 28, when they were defeated by the Lacombe Generals with a final score of 12-0.

In the game, the Lacombe Generals dominated from the start. In the first period, they took a 2-0 lead with goals from TJ Brown and Kody Wold. The second period saw the Generals extending their lead further with goals by Tyrell Bourk, Kade Garritty, and Thomas Beretta, including a power-play goal.

The Kings struggled to contain their opponents, and the Generals continued their scoring frenzy in the final period, with additional goals from TJ Brown, Patrick Martens, and Dayton Playford.

Penalties were a common occurrence in the game, with both teams receiving their share. Leo Lightning of the Kings received a 10-minute misconduct and a two-minute clipping penalty in the first period. In the second period, Zachary Giacobbo and Paul Braaten were penalized for cross-checking.

In the third period, Paul Braaten received a 10-minute misconduct and a two-minute interference penalty. The Lacombe Generals also had their share of penalties, with Tanner Erickson and Tyrell Bourk receiving 10-minute misconduct and two-minute interference penalties, and Taylor Mulder penalized for cross-checking.

The Kings’ challenging start to the season is a stark contrast to their history of success. This leaves fans and supporters wondering when the team will regain its momentum.

Looking ahead, the Morinville Kings have only two games scheduled for November. On November 4, they will play the Devon Barons in Morinville at 8 p.m., offering an opportunity to turn their season around. Later in the month, on November 25, they will face the Red Deer Rustlers on the road, with hopes of securing their first win of the season.

While they may be facing a rough start to the season, the Morinville Senior AA Kings, with their history of success and determination, have the potential to bounce back and return to their winning ways.