Kings struggle to find a win

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Six games into the 16-game North Central Senior Hockey League season, the rebuilding Morinville Senior AA Kings have yet to find a win.

Saturday night’s home-ice game resulted in a 4-0 loss to the visiting Devon Barons.

The Barons, who outshot the Kings 42-22, built their win steadily through three periods, leading 1-0, 2-0, and capping it at 4-0 midway through the final frame.

The Kings 0-6-0 will play on the road Nov. 25 against the Red Deer Rustlers and then at home Saturday, Dec. 2, against the Westlock Warriors. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.