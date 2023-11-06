Morinville Jets face tough week with three consecutive losses

Jets’ Forward Nash Knowlton chases after the puck during the Jets/Knights game on Sunday, Nov. 5. The Jets lost the day 4-3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Junior B Jets played three games last week and failed to secure a win, extending their losing streak to four straight games.

The Jets had been on a season-high streak of eight consecutive wins before their fortunes were reversed.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Jets fell 5-4 to the Beverly Warriors and followed it with a 4-3 loss to the Beaumont Chiefs on Friday, Nov. 3. Another 4-3 defeat, this one to the Sherwood Park Knights, took place on home ice on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The string of losses and 9-6-0 record pushed the Jets down a notch to fourth place in the CJHL’s West Division, two points behind the Beverly Warriors and 10 points behind the league-leading and lossless St. Albert Merchants (14-0-0).

Given the closeness of the week’s games and that the Jets outshooting two of their three competitors in those games, there is still lots of season left to get back to their winning ways.

The Jets play two games this week. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, they hit the road to play the Edmonton Mustangs and host the Edmonton Royals on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4:15 p.m. at the Morinville AAA Arena.

Below Are Some Shots From Sunday’s Home Game