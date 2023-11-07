Miles Conference Showdown: Bulldogs Triumph Over Sturgeon Spirits

Trench Battle. – Amused Images – Glen Freeman

submitted by Chad Hill. Sturgeon Composite High School Social Studies Teacher – Head Football Coach

Sturgeon squared off against Bellerose for the Division 2 Final (Miles Conference). It was a rematch from week 7, where the Dawgs edged the Spirits out, 14-9. Unfortunately for Sturgeon, Bellerose took command of the game early. A 73-yard opening kick return by Darius Crandell put the Bulldogs in scoring position, and they took control of the game. It was 15-0 at half and a final score of 38-6. Ty Kohut scored a pair of rushing majors for the Bulldogs, and their swarming defense kept the Sturgeon offense in check. The lone Sturgeon TD was scored by QB, Dusty Campbell for his conference leading 13th rushing touchdown of the season.

The Bulldogs came down from the Carr Conference (Division One) and had a successful season in the Miles. The last time they competed in the Miles was 2009. Sturgeon came up from Division Three (Gilfillan Conference) after an undefeated 2022 championship. One bright spot for the Spirits was that injured QB/ kicker, Austin Panchyshyn, out since breaking his leg in August, suited up and got on the field for one play to end his high school football career.

The day did not go as we had hoped, but that is football, and that’s life. I am proud of the way our team battled and overcame a pile of adversity this season. Moving up divisions is not easy at the best of times. Most games, we dressed only eight or nine grade twelve players. So we were young. The future remains bright for our program despite the setback on Saturday.

The Spirits will have approximately forty-five players eligible to return to the program next season, so fielding a junior varsity squad looks to be a possibility in 2024. Among key returnees will be two-way stand-outs Tanner McBride and James Morrison. The offensive line will see three starters return with Jaeren Collins, Dylan Boucher and Jakob Dunlop. The defense will lose starters along the defensive line but will welcome back defensive captain Steele Doronski as well as numerous players in the defensive secondary. Key departures include QB Dusty Campbell, linemen Dawson Finnerty and Riley McRobbie as well as hulking defensive end, Adam Dahoy, who has signed with the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

QB Dusty Campbell throws pass over Bellerose Linebacker, Matty Lapierre. – Amused Images – Glen Freeman